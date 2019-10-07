Liversedge produce battling display to seal Premier success at Silsden

Liversedge produced a battling display to earn a 3-1 win over Silsden in the Northern Counties East League Premier Division last Saturday.

Sedge were forced to soak up long periods of pressure by the home team but fought back from a goal down to secure a fifth win of the season.

After a cagey start, in which both sides were trying to get a foothold in the game, it was Silsden who took a 13th minute lead when Taylor-Mountford produced a cheeky backheel to free Marko Basic and he had time and space to pick his spot at slot the ball into the bottom corner for a debut goal.

The advantage lasted just three minutes as Liversedge responded immediately as a corner wasn’t dealt with and after the ball bounced around, Alfie Raw bundled it home.

Taylor-Mountford saw effort deflected for a corner, while Barnes headed wide for the home side.

Benn was also causing problems on the Liversedge left hand side and he cut the ball back after a great run but the a defender got back to nick it off Mitchell in the act of shooting.

Benn made another good run only to fire into the side netting, while a powerful shot by Barnes was well saved by the Liversedge goalkeeper, with the rebound cleared to safety as it remained 1-1 at half-time.

Liversedge’s defence was again alert to clear a dangerous ball from Shazad, who then fired another effort over after Benn’s cut back.

Silsden’s best chance to regain the lead came when Shazad’s free-kick from the edge of the area struck a post, with Mitchell hitting the crossbar from the rebound.

Kirby was sent through on goal by a long ball but the Liversedge goalkeeper tipped his effort over, although the referee awarded a goal kick.

Having weathered everything Silsden threw at them, Liversedge struck twice in the space of five minutes to seal victory.

A long throw was cleared to the edge of the area but Michael Bottomley was there to fire home and put the visitors ahead and victory was ensured in the 78th minute when Kevy Tarangadzo headed home a corner.

The win leaves Sedge fifth in the table, two points behind new Premier Division leaders Grimsby Borough and they welcome Silsden to Clayborn in the return fixture on Saturday.