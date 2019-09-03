Liversedge need extra time to seal FA Vase win over Hallam

Liversedge booked their place in the FA Vase second qualifying round thanks to a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Hallam last Saturday.

Unbeaten Sedge were made to battle all the way by NCE League first division side Hallam, with all the goals coming in extra time.

The opening stages were cagey and the first real chance of note did not come until the 35th minute when Liversedge hit the woodwork from a header at the far post.

Sedge saw an early second half chance saved by Hallam goalkeeper James Leverton, while at the other end the home defence was alert to clear a dangerous free-kick.

Hallam then forced a corner and Macole Lannaman rose to powerfully head Micah Bishop’s kick only to see it crash against the crossbar.

Hallam had chance to win the tie when they won a penalty but Josh Lill produced an excellent save and the rebound was cleared as it ended goalless after 90 minutes.

Joe Walton finally broke the deadlock with a goal in the 100th minute only for Hallam to equalise through an acrobatic effort by Samuel Smith two minutes later.

Michael Bottomley was on hand to grab Liversedge’s winner in the closing stages of the second period of extra time and they face a trip to Ashton Athletic in the next round on September 14.

Next up for Liversedge is Saturday’s mouthwatering FA Cup first qualifying round clash at home to Stockton Town this Saturday.