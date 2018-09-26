Liversedge fight back unable to prevent loss

Liversedge were left to rue a poor first half performance as they slipped to a seventh straight defeat at the hands of Hemsworth Miners Welfare.

Liversedge fought back from four goals down and almost snatched an unlikely draw but just ran out of time.

Hemsworth are top of the Northern Counties East League Premier Division table and began like a side brimming with confidence.

Both sides began at a frantic pace, attempting to force an opening but when Hemsworth won a corner Bradley Dockerty’s cross went straight into the net.

Liversedge had a chance to hit straight back but Lawrence shot over.

Liversedge forced a corner but Hemsworth broke quickly and Richard Collier doubled their lead.

Dockerty coolly slotted in his second after Liversedge failed to clear their lines and Hemsworth made it 4-0 when Seon Ripley turned in the area and fired home.

Liversedge were given a glimmer of hope when leading scorer Joe Walton scored from a corner just before half-time.

Walton grabbed his second goal 10 minutes after the re-start following good work by Steven Wales and Sedge were given real hope when Mitchell Hamilton pulled a third goal back after another fine run by Wales.

Liversedge tried valiantly late on to force an equaliser but ran out of time as they slipped to a fifth straight league defeat which leaves them lying 12th in the table after eight games.