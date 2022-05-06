Liversedge fight back to beat Brighouse Town in West Riding County Cup final

Liversedge goal scorer Lewis Whitham netted his team's third.

Brighouse, playing at their own Yorkshire Payments Stadium, got off to a flyer and leading scorer Laurence Sorhaindo drew a great save from Sedge keeper Jordan Porter with four minutes played.

Liversedge had a couple of half chances but Brighouse took the lead in the 18th minute when Sorhaindo beat two defenders before firing home.

The Town fans' celebrations were short-lived however and only two minutes later, Liversedge were back on level terms thanks to a strike from Ben Atkinson.

Zeph Thomas tested Porter but it was Sedge who went closest in the final stages of the first half when Ben Souter spilled the ball from a corner and Jack Stockdill's shot was blocked before Spencer Harris blasted over the bar.

Liversedge almost took the lead 10 minutes into the second half, Connor Smythe's shot from outside the box striking the post, and Joe Walton then saw his shot saved by Souter at the near post on the hour.

Souter was called into action again on 66 minutes to deny Lewis Whitham but the ball was worked back to Nicky Walker and he rifled home to put the league champions ahead.

The Clayborners made it 3-1 with 15 minutes left, Walton's cross finding its way to Lewis Whitham who found the net to put his side in control.