Liversedge FC turn to Danny Forrest as new first team manager

Danny Forrest has taken over as the new Liversedge FC manager.

Forrest takes over as first team manager following the departure of Ryan Toulson towards the end of a hugely disappointing 2024-25 season when Liversedge slipped from a mid-table position at halfway to a second from bottom finish in the NPL East.

Forrest, who led Thackley to the Northern Counties East League Premier Division play-offs in the season just finished, brings experience with him as a player and manager and is looking forward to getting going at Clayborn.

He said: "I’m delighted and grateful for the opportunity to be the new manager of Liversedge FC.

"I’ve seen first hand over the years how this football club can bring the community together and it’s something that has always stuck with me and that I’ve admired about Liversedge FC.

“I’m also delighted to welcome a staff team, Matty Dempsey, Tom Higman and Ben Higginson, that share the same enthusiasm, passion and commitment as I do. We’ll bring some fresh energy and new ideas and give absolutely everything in order to produce a successful team that the local area can be proud of."

A statement put out on behalf of the Liversedge board said: "We are absolutely delighted to announce the appointment of our new first team manager, Danny Forrest.

"Danny brings with him a wealth of experience in the game, both as a former player and a highly respected coach and we are thrilled to welcome him to Liversedge FC.

"Danny’s footballing journey is one marked by dedication, leadership, and a clear passion for success. His track record includes significant achievements both on and off the pitch and he has consistently demonstrated the ability to inspire teams and deliver strong, consistent performances.

"His knowledge of the game at this level is exceptional and he has a proven eye for developing talent, fostering team spirit, and instilling a winning mentality.

"We are confident that Danny’s appointment marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the club. His values and ambition align perfectly with the vision we have for Liversedge FC and his commitment to making results a top priority next season gives us great confidence in the direction we are heading.

"Everyone at the club — from players and staff to our loyal supporters — is looking forward to working with Danny as we aim to build momentum and compete at the highest level possible. We are excited about the future and look forward to what we can achieve together under his leadership."