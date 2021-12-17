Liversedge FC team spirit is proving key to success in Northern Premier League

Liversedge goal scorer against Tadcaster Albion Joe Walton. Picture: Keith Handley

After a goalless first half in their first league game for five weeks Sedge were beginning to sweat, but stayed patient and stuck together to ensure a 2-0 success at Tadcaster Albion.

The win was the team’s 14th in 15 league matches and took them back level on points with leaders Marske United – with a game in hand.

“They made it difficult for us. Apart from the striker they got everyone behind the ball and we applied the pressure, but we just couldn’t score,” said assistant boss Singh.

“To come away with the three points we’re really happy with.

“The lads grinded it out at the end. The pitch started cutting up and it became a bit of a battle, which we like as well.

“A lot of teams will do that, they’ll get behind the ball, but we just have to be patient.

“We kept going and showed some great team spirit to get through at the end.

“It was good to get some of the other players on as well, like Gav (Allott) and Lewis (Whitham), who looked sharp and positive and made things happen.”

With a number of matches having to be postponed in recent weeks it has not been an easy time for Liversedge to maintain the momentum they had created with their superb start to the campaign so it could prove a valuable game at Tadcaster in more ways than simply picking up the three points.

“You can’t beat games, the lads need games and we’ve had that stop-start,” said Singh.

“We try to get the intensity in training as well, but it’s not the same as the game so get through this game and get it under our belt is important.”

Liversedge now take on Lincoln United at home this Saturday with the possibility of doing the double over them and the players itching to get a regular run of matches again.

Singh added: “Obviously I remember them at the start of the season, first game.

“They made it difficult for us as well, but we’ll take this momentum to training and the lads are chomping to get back at it.”

Cup games and weather postponements had seen Sedge out of league action for more than a month with title challengers Marske taking the opportunity to leapfrog Jonathan Rimmington’s side.

The away side looked hungry to put some points on the board as they put three problem-causing crosses into the box in the opening 10 minutes.

Ben Atkinson had the first strike on target after he combined with Joe Walton on the edge of the box but he didn’t really test Ben Bottomley.

Nicky Walker had the best chance of the half midway through the opening period when Ollie Fearon knocked down Paul Walker’s cross for the winger to attack in the centre of the box who saw his effort deflected wide.

Sedge faced a huge blow before the half hour when Nicky Walker went down injured and was unable to carry on.

The home side started to come into the game and offered some danger through former Sedge man Charlie Marshall who fired narrowly wide from just inside the area.

The Brewers hit another dangerous effort through Eddie Church who forced a save from Jordan Porter from outside the box.

Fearon forced a difficult save out of Bottomley who initially spilled the ball into Walton’s path but the keeper recovered before the striker could connect.

Bottomley made another good save early in the second half when Fearon drilled a low cross for Paul Walker with Albion’s stopper making a point blank save.

Sedge were well on top and looked in the mood to open the scoring with Walton curling a left-footed shot just wide of the top corner.

The breakthrough finally came inside the 66th minute. Paul Walker’s delivery from a deep free-kick was met by the head of Walton who made no mistake and powered home.

Things went from bad to worse for Tadcaster when substitute Donald Chimalilo was sent off minutes after the opener for what looked like a fairly innocuous challenge.

Despite this, the Brewers started to cause danger and had what was probably their best period of the game.

Spencer Harris and Kurt Harris were both forced into last-ditch clearances from dangerous deliveries and Marshall released a fierce shot which forced a good stop from Porter.

But Sedge rode out the storm and had the game all but wrapped up six minutes from time.

The ball sat up for substitute Alfie Raw on the edge of the area and he hammered a half-volley into the back of the net.

The visitors navigated the final minutes against the ten men to extend their unbeaten start to life in the Northern Premier League East to 15 games.

Tadcaster: Bottomley; Hartley, Crook, Omolokun (Ndow, 63), Burton; Vieira, Russell; Amponsah (Chimalilo, 59), Deacey, Marshall; Church (Cassius-Gill, 81)