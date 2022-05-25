Liversedge FC start planning for next campaign with first pre-season fixtures confirmed

Jonathan Rimmington’s men will be back in action as early as Friday, July 8 when they make the short travel to play Emley AFC at their Fantastic Media Welfare Ground.

Kick-off is 7.45pm and will see Sedge go up against a progressive club who enjoyed their own decent season in 2021-22 after they were promoted into the top flight of the NCE League for the first time.

They finished in a healthy ninth position after getting off to a difficult start and will be looking to push on in the next campaign. They play some decent football and will provide the ideal first test for the Liversedge players after their return to training following their current deserved break.

Action from last season at Liversedge FC as they ended up with promotion to the top flight of the Northern Premier League.

A second pre-season game confirmed is for Tuesday, July 12 when Sedge will travel again, to play Golcar United, of the North West Counties League Division One North. Kick-off is 7.45pm at the Skye Direct Stadium.

More warm-up games will be announced in the coming weeks along with a date for the start of the next season.

The make up of a 22-team NPL Premier Division for the 2022-23 season has now been confirmed with Liversedge up against: Ashton United, Atherton Collieries, Bamber Bridge, Belper Town, FC United, Gainsborough Trinity, Guiseley, Hyde United, Lancaster City, Marine, Marske United, Matlock Town, Morpeth Town, Nantwich Town, Radcliffe, South Shields, Stafford Rangers, Stalybridge Celtic, Warrington Rylands, Warrington Town, Whitby Town.