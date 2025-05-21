Liversedge FC start building squad for 2025-26 season

Ross Daly, seen here in his previous spell with Liversedge, has rejoined the club for the 2025-26 season.

Liversedge FC are cracking on with the job of putting a squad together for next season when they return to the Northern Counties East League.

Several signings have been confirmed and player retentions agreed as the Clayborn club is aiming to put a promotion squad together to bounce back after relegation from the Northern Premier League.

The pacy Finn Donovan became the first signing made by new manager Danny Forrest.

An exciting player possessing both pace and ability, he has been a reliable source of goals at this level, with 16 goals scored and a handful of assists last term for a strong Thackley side which finished in the play-off places.

A second signing is no stranger to the Clayborn as Ross Daly returns to the club to once again be the anchor in midfield.

As captain of the Silsden side which clinched the NCE Premier Division title last season, he knows what it takes to perform at the highest quality in this league nad is seen as a key addition.

Sedge, meanwhile, have retained long serving striker Joe Walton, who was jointvtop scorer last season despite filling in at centre-back at times.

Jack Stockdill will also continue to be part of the squad, providing vital leadership, while attacking midfielder Ben Atkinson has committed for next season too along with the skilful Alex Wollerton who was a big miss when injured last term.

Goalkeeper Jamie Hassal will remain with Sedge after showing his quality when moving to the club towards the back end of last season and Chris Atkinson will continue to be part of the team, bringing his experience from higher levels.

Liversedge have confirmed the departure of player-coach Danny Ellis, who leaves to join Bradford (Park Avenue).