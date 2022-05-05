Liversedge FC skipper Jack Stockdill eyes up double after title win

.In an incredible two-horse title race Sedge and Marske United were neck and neck throughout most of the season, but Sedge always had a belief in their ability and a togetherness that saw them win some massive matches, including the crucial away game towards the end of the season against their rivals.

“Everyone wrote us off all year and thought Marske were the better side, but we’ve come up tops,” said Stockdill.

“We’ve stuck together and it’s the best team spirit I’ve ever played with. What a changing room and what a set of people!”

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Stockdill is eager to make it a league and cup double with Liversedge in the West Riding County Cup final.

On what it was like to lift the championship trophy, Stockdill explained: “It’s a top feeling, especially in front of the fans to lift it.”

“It’s nine months graft, starting pre-season.

“It’s a long season with your Tuesday night games and training and lads are away from their kids and stuff and it just makes it all worthwhile.

“I’m absolutely delighted for everyone.”

With one trophy successfully in the bag Liversedge are now gunning for a second when they aim to round off their memorable season in grand style tomorrow night.

Liversedge have one more game still left to finish off their 2021-22 campaign and have a chance to make it a league and cup double in the West Riding County Cup final when they take on neighbours Brighouse Town.

The game takes place at Brighouse’s Yorkshire Payments Stadium and kicks off at 7.45pm with entry pay on the gate only.

“There’ll be a big crowd and let’s be honest they are our biggest rivals at the moment,” added Stockdill.

“We’ll go there full of confidence after winning the league and we want to do the double.

“It’s another cup and some lads go all their careers without winning anything.

“This is the first thing I’ve won and I want more so we’ll go there wanting to win.”

Win or lose in the cup final, Liversedge FC will still be able to celebrate an incredible season at a presentation evening at Cleckheaton Sports Club on Saturday, May 28 (7.45pm).