Liversedge FC sign former Leeds United, Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough midfielder Adam Clayton

​After a disappointing start to the new campaign Liversedge FC have moved to improve their squad with the signing of a former Football League midfielder.

Sedge have confirmed they have signed former Leeds United and Huddersfield Town player Adam Clayton.

The 35-year-old started out in the Manchester City academy and was at Rochdale last season following spells at Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Middlesbrough.

Known as a combative midfielder, Liversedge are hoping his move into non-league football will bring know how to their squad and improve a team that has started the 2024-25 season with two defeats.

Sedge followed a 2-0 defeat to Silsden in the FA Cup with a 3-0 loss at newly promoted Garforth Town in their opening Pitching In NPL East match.

There was no lack of effort, but two goals in the last 10 minutes sealed the points for the home team.

It was end to end stuff in the first half, with Joe Walton having the best chance for the visitors with a header he saw saved.

But Garforth took the lead with Matt Antcliff’s lob five minutes before the break.

It stayed 1-0 to the closing stages with Sedge going close to equalising several times. Jack Crook, Jack Dyche and Omar Sanyang all managed efforts on goal and Walton had another chance, but Town survived and doubled their lead 10 minutes from time through Jay Davis.

Davis then made it 3-0 late on to compound Sedge’s misery.

Liversedge were looking for their first points at home to Dunston on Tuesday night and are next in league action at Bridlington Town next Tuesday.