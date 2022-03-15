Liversedge FC secure play-offs spot - now for the title push

Lewis Whitham was on target in Liversedge FC's 4-0 win at Dunston.

After being held to a goalless draw by Stockton Town, another long travel to play Dunston proved no obstacle in Sedge’s promotion bid as they wrapped up a 4-0 win with two goals from recent recruit Declan Bacon plus one each by Joe Walton and Lewis Whitham.

They still remain three points behind Marske United, who beat Lincoln United with a 90th minute goal, but with their latest win they have already secured a play-offs spot should they not manage to overhaul their big title rivals.

“It was a long way to come, but it was a really good response from last week,” said assistant boss Singh.

“We could have had six or seven there and it was nice to get a clean sheet as well.

“We’ve done really well. We stuck to the game plan and got the goals we needed for the three points.

“We looked a real threat and Declan’s made his debut and looked a real threat. Joe coming back as well. They complimented each other really well.

“Declan’s work rate is good, he can drop in as a 10 as well, but he’s always a threat and he probably starts the press as well.

“He’s got loads of energy as well and it was a fair little debut for us.”

Singh was particularly pleased with the result with the team being hit by a number of injuries.

He added: “We were down to bare bones, but credit to the lads who played and worked their socks off.

“It is a squad game, but the lads today have knuckled down and got a result so we’re really pleased with that.”