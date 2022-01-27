Ben Atkinson was one of Liversedge’s scorers in their 6-0 win over Ossett United.

The home derby could not have gone much better as six different players got their name on the scoresheet and Sedge’s decision to move the match to a Friday night proved fully justified with the bumper attendance.

The players were inspired by the backing they received and are ready to respond to another challenge this weekend away against a Stockton team who recently became only the second team to beat Marske United this season and are coming into the match off the back of their own impressive 6-0 win over Pickering Town.

Stockton have won their last nine matches so will be gunning for the Pitching In Northern Premier League East leaders, but Sedge have only dropped points in three league matches all season and could not have wished for a better confidence booster than that they received with their display against Ossett.

“I don’t think it was our best performance of the season, but it’s up there in regards to getting the goals and getting that clean sheet,” said coach Tom Morgan.

“A big thing was the crowd that was here – it helped the lads and spurred them on. To have 1500 here on a Friday night when it’s absolutely freezing is good for local football.

Morgan and the management team are delighted with the way the team has responded to losing their first league game in two years at Yorkshire Amateur, winning every match since.

He explained: “I think we needed that defeat because sometimes you’ve got to reset and challenge yourself. You can get into comfort zones when you’re winning week in, week out and I know that Rimmo ((manager Jonathan Rimmington), Pav (Singh, assistant) and even the players knew they were getting into a comfort zone.

“The players knew they had to step it up and it was not going to be an easy ride. Fair play to them, the reaction they have shown in the last few games has been top drawer.

“You’ve got to treat every game as your last game and basically give your all, it’s going to be like that until the end of the season.

“Sometimes you can carry one or two, but in this title race we can’t afford to do that.

“The good thing is we’ve got quality off the bench. We’ve been carrying a few knocks and Rimmo has been acute getting some good players in.”