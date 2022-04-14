Gav Allott could be a key player when Liversedge take on Marske United in a massive game that could go a long way to deciding the Pitching In Northern Premier League East title. Picture: Paul Butterfield

The match away to Marske United on Saturday will not decide anything in the thrilling race to be crowned the Pitching In Northern Premier League champions - but if either of the teams emerge victorious it will give them a decided edge with just two more matches after that to play.

With both the top two winning again last weekend they go into their clash at Marske level with both having taken a remarkable 86 points from a possible 99 this season.

But Liversedge are top on goal difference and with a plus 10 better record it could be significant as a draw would mean that the title destiny would still be in their hands.

Manager Jonathan Rimmington admitted it was going to be one of the biggest games in the club’s history, but insisted that it was not all down to Saturday’s game with both having two more matches to play after that – Sedge host Brighouse Town on Monday afternoon and end away to Worksop Town the following weekend.

He said: “We’ll be ready for Marske. They’ve watched us probably and we’ve watched them, it’s going to be a nip and tuck game.

“Whoever wins we’ve got Brighouse at home, they’ve got Stockton away – two massive games against local rivals. Whatever happens it’s not over.

“But this season has been special for this club with what’s happened here off the pitch the chairman’s been amazing. I’ve been here eight years and we’ve come so far in 18 months it’s just ridiculous.

“Nobody round this area noticed us, but we are now getting 500 people coming and I think that’s going to grow if we can keep pushing on.

“We’ll train now and hopefully get ready for a massive game. For this club it’s one of the biggest games they’ve ever been in and for me to be here for that I feel honoured.”

Rimmington refused to be carried away by his side’s 5-0 win.

He added: “Even though we’ve won 5-0, in the first half I was fuming, not doing the things I wanted them to do and we kept getting countered on.

“The first 20 minutes we were awful, but after that we started taking over, we got a bit tighter and a bit more physical.

“They could have scored two goals in the first half and it’s a different game all together. Football’s a funny game, we go and score from a rebound. The first half I wasn’t happy to be honest.