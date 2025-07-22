Liversedge FC ready for big kick-off as they aim to bounce back following relegation

Kelan Swales is one of Liversedge FC's new signings. Picture: John Hobson

Liversedge FC make an earlier start to the season than they are used to when they kick-off their NCE League campaign on Saturday.

After four seasons in the Northern Premier League Sedge are back in the NCE Premier Division and will begin what they hope will be a bounce back campaign with a home game against Sheffield.

Their visitors are familiar from recent years as they were relegated along with the men from Clayborn last term and will be equally determined to make amends.

Liversedge are also at home in their second game when they take on Wythenshawe in an extra preliminary round FA Cup tie on Saturday, August 2.

A first away game comes at Handsworth on Wednesday, August 6 and the month of August also brings trips to Eccleshill United (16th) and Rossington Main (26th) plus home matches against Beverley Town (9th) and newly promoted Horbury Town (30th).

Christmas sees a return game at Horbury on Saturday, December while there is a home game to start 2026 against fellow West Yorkshire side Frickley Athletic.

The team takes an encouraging final pre-season result into the campaign proper as they beat Nelson 3-0 with two goals from Joe Walton and one by a trialist.

They also beat Steeton 3-1 in a warm-up match and Huddersfield Amateur 6-0 while they drew 0-0 with Curzon Ashton. But Sedge lost 1-0 and 3-1 to NPL sides Emley and Pontefract Collieries respectively.

Liversedge have been fielding several trial players in the pre-season games as they run the rule over possible signings, but they have retained some key players from last season, including their long serving striker Walton, attacking midfield Ben Atkinson and defenders Chris Atkinson and Jack Hardacre.

New signings include experienced goalkeeper Harry Garman who previously had spells with Brighouse Town and Stocksbridge as well as being dual registered with Goole last season.

Attacking left-back Lewis Gardner has arrived after previously playing for Silsden, Guiseley and Thackley while versatile full-back Mark Everingham has also joined after making more than 250 appearances in Northern Counties football over the last eight years.

The versatile Josh Grant is expected to bring balance to the squad and is another with vast experience, having spent a large portion of his career in the Northern League.

Former England youth international George Green is a big signing in midfield and pacey versatile wide man Ethan Kachosa could be another key addition along with wide man Kelan Swales.

Liversedge have also confirmed the arrival of another player with pace in Malakai Phillip after a successful few seasons with Golcar.