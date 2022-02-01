Ollie Fearon scored twice in Liversedge's 6-3 county cup victory over Halifax Town. Picture: Bruce Fitzgerald

The Pitching In Northern Premier League East leaders justified fielding a strong side as they carried over their good work from the league into the county cup to hit six goals for the second successive game.

The 6-3 victory came against a much changed Halifax team from the one riding high in their bid for promotion to the Football League, but saw Sedge show their own credentials once again in front of another decent sized crowd.

They were two up inside seven minutes as Alfie Raw put away a penalty awarded for pushing at a corner and Lewis Whitham scored a superb goal with a curling shot.

It was 3-0 on 17 minutes with Ollie Fearon netting after the hosts had won the ball high up the pitch.

Halifax hit back through Zak Dearnley and they were right back in it when Gerry McDonagh made it 3-2. But Sedge struck again before half-time as throw-in was nodded on to the unmarked Whitham who volleyed home his second goal.

In the second half it was Town’s turn for a penalty with Jamie Thomas putting it away and despite the home side’s great attacking play the tie was up for grabs going into the last quarter.

Raw was unlucky to hit the crossbar as Sedge continued to trouble their visitors’ back line, but he was able to make it 5-3 with his second penalty 18 minutes from time.

This time there was no comeback from Halifax and the home side made sure of their victory when Fearon grabbed his second late on.

Liversedge now switch attention back to the league when they host out of form Frickley Athletic this Saturday.

The visitors are on a long run without a win and have dropped into the bottom three, but pushed Sedge in the first meeting between the two teams in November so manager Jonathan Rimmington will be reminding his players that there will be no room for complacency.

Liversedge were left kicking their heels last Saturday when their scheduled game at Stockton Town was postponed by the match referee due to dangerous weather conditions.