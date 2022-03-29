Liversedge FC out to regain top spot in Northern Premier League East after draw with Bridlington Town

Liversedge were held to a frustrating draw by Bridlington Town.

The draw, while rivals Marske United were winning again, saw Sedge lose the leadership again and they must win tonight at Pickering Town if they are to gain top spot once more in the Pitching In Northern Premier League East, writes Kieran Archer.

After a midweek win against Worksop Town which saw them leapfrog Marske United on goal difference, Sedge were confident of following it up with a win against a Bridlington side fighting relegation.

However, after going behind early, the home side struggled to break down their opponents in front of a bumper 632 Clayborn crowd on a sunny Non-League Day.

Sedge started on the front foot with a few dangerous attacked which eventually came to nothing.

But the Seasiders threatened on the break and player manager Brett Agnew forced Max Dearnley to tip behind a good strike from distance less than 10 minutes in.

From the resulting corner Ollie Fearon tipped the ball away with his hand in an unnatural position and referee Stephen Rushworth had no choice but to award a penalty.

Lewis Dennison stepped up having opened the scoring from the spot in the reverse fixture where lowly Bridlington managed to draw with Sedge at home.

This time Dearnley was equal to his penalty, but the rebound fell right back to Dennison for a simple tap in.

Fearon tried to make amends when he volleyed over the bar and Nicky Walker’s corner delivery was on target and forced intervention from Brid keeper James Hitchcock.

The visitors continued to frustrate Sedge and even provided a scare of their own when Louis Beckett’s lob from distance looked to catch Dearnley out but dropped just wide.

It looked like the Bridlington would head into the break with a lead until Ben Atkinson popped up with an important goal in the 45th minute.

Lewis Whitham drilled a low cross in front of goal and the midfielder met it for a simple finish.

Having got the equaliser, Sedge almost went in front before the break when Fearon somehow blazed over the bar on the end of Nicky Walker’s low cross from a few yards out.

There was a feeling that the momentum was with the home side and the high-flyers would grab the three points in the second half.

But Bridlington’s deep block was very effective and helped them to an important point in the relegation battle.

Whitham had a couple of shots blocked and Ross Daly headed just wide as Sedge failed to properly test Hitchcock as the league lead slipped from their grasp.