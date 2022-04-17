Liversedge FC move to within one win of title after success against rivals Marske United
Liversedge FC could be 90 minutes away from securing the Pitching In Northern Premier League East title and promotion for the second season running.
A tremendous performance and 2-0 victory away to their championship rivals Marske United has put Jonathan Rimmington's men in pole position to win the league
In what could turn out to be the East Division title decider a goal in each half from Gav Allott and Nicky Walker plus a well earned clean sheet saw Sedge collect their biggest three points of the season.
They went into the game level on points with Marske and the huge clash attracted a bumper attendance of 1,474 with plenty there to cheer on Liversedge in one of the biggest games in the club's history.
The 2-0 result ended Marske’s 14-match unbeaten run in the league and saw Sedge pull three points clear with just two games to play.
And with Liversedge boasting a plus 14-goal better goal difference, they know a win at home to Brighouse Town tomorrow afternoon is likely to secure them the title and promotion to the Premier Division.
Another bumper gate is expected for a match kicking off at 3pm and early arrival is advised.