Nicky Walker scored the second goal as Liversedge FC beat Marske United 2-0 in the possible title showdown. Picture: Paul Butterfield

A tremendous performance and 2-0 victory away to their championship rivals Marske United has put Jonathan Rimmington's men in pole position to win the league

In what could turn out to be the East Division title decider a goal in each half from Gav Allott and Nicky Walker plus a well earned clean sheet saw Sedge collect their biggest three points of the season.

They went into the game level on points with Marske and the huge clash attracted a bumper attendance of 1,474 with plenty there to cheer on Liversedge in one of the biggest games in the club's history.

The 2-0 result ended Marske’s 14-match unbeaten run in the league and saw Sedge pull three points clear with just two games to play.

And with Liversedge boasting a plus 14-goal better goal difference, they know a win at home to Brighouse Town tomorrow afternoon is likely to secure them the title and promotion to the Premier Division.