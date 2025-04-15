Liversedge FC looking for new manager after Ryan Toulson departs

Ryan Toulson has been "relieved" of his management duties at Liversedge FC.

​Liversedge FC are looking for a new manager after their relegation from the Northern Premier League was all but confirmed at the weekend.

Ryan Toulson has departed after being unable to turn the fortunes of the Clayborn club round.

They went into their home game against Bridlington Town last Saturday knowing only a win would realistically do if they were to escape the drop.

They did battle to a 2-2 draw against opponents also battling relegation, but the result left the club third from bottom in the NPL East table, nine points adrift of safety with only three games remaining.

It was initially announced that the club had been relegated, but Brighouse Town have now been hit with a three-point reduction that has dropped them into the bottom four, seven points above Sedge.

It has given Liversedge a last small lifeline, but they will have to win all three of their fixtures and hope Heaton Stannington lose all of their theirs and Brighouse also fail to pick up three more points.

Sedge have it in their own hands to extend their fight as they are away to Heaton Stannington this Saturday. They then host Ossett United on Monday.

But following their latest disappointment the club has taken the decision to sack Toulson, who took over from the long serving Jonathan Rimmington in October, initially on a caretaker basis.

A social media announcement on Monday read: “The board would like to inform our fans that as of this evening Ryan Toulson has been relieved of his managerial duties. No further comment will be made.”

Sedge kept battling to the finish in their game with Bridlington, with Ben Atkinson earning a point with an equaliser three minutes into added time.

Brid were ahead in the 12th minute as Danny Earl opened the scoring. In a frantic game there were chances at both ends, but it remained 1-0 to the visitors at the break.

Sedge started the second half strongly and were level just before the hour mark when Joe Walton netted.

Despite throwing plenty at their visitors they were unable to take the lead with Jack Carr and Walton going closest before a thrilling finish saw both sides score.

Brid looked to have won it with Earl’s second goal in the first minute of injury time, but Atkinson had the last word for Liversedge.