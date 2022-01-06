Liversedge FC looking for a reaction after below par display

Liversedge’s Kevy Tarangadzo on the ball in the West Yorkshire derby against Pontefract Collieries played in front of a big crowd at the Clayborn Stadium. Picture: Bruce Fitzgerald

Lewis Whitham put Liversedge ahead at the start of the second half, but Callum Brook levelled for Ponte who went away with a 1-1 draw to become only the second side to take any points off the table toppers this season in the Pitching In Northern Premier League East, writes KIERAN ARCHER.

“We were below par out there, I think Marske dropping points is just about the only positive from this weekend,” said assistant manager Pav Singh.

“We lacked that bit of quality, it was disappointing. We’ve got to be better than that and we know where we need to improve.

“We’ll work hard in training and everyone is dying for the next game now so that they can put it right.”

Goalkeeper coach Tom Morgan agreed with Pav’s assessment but was also keen to point out the bigger picture of the season so far.

Morgan said: “The big thing for me is that we’ve kept the run going. We still haven’t been beaten.

“Yes, we’ve dropped points. However, we’re at the half way point of the season and we’re unbeaten and have only dropped four points.

“If someone offered you that before the season, you’d have snapped their hand off for it.

“It is fine margins all the time, we have seen that in recent games. That means we have to be on song all the time.”

Liversedge now travel to play Yorkshire Amateur this Saturday where they will hope to see that reaction and immediately get back to winning ways.

Sedge ran out 5-0 winners against Ammers at the Clayborn Ground, but Singh does not see that as any sign as he expects a different game from an improving side.

He added: “They’ve evolved as a team, they’ve made changes throughout the season.

“Every team we’ve played recently have all evolved their squads since the start of the campaign, a lot of teams have been busy and tried to get players in to close the gap.

“The result from the first game goes out the window, it is a different game now.