Liversedge FC keep it clean again as they continue winning run

Kelan Swales scored Liversedge's second goal against Horbury Town. Picture: Ryan Higgins/ Liversedge FC

​Liversedge FC have now played more than seven-and-a-half hours of football without conceding a goal after keeping another clean sheet in their NCE Premier win over Horbury Town.

A 2-0 home victory made it five wins on the trot in all competitions and five games without conceding a goal.

It kept Liversedge right up among the frontrunners in the division ahead of a planned trip to Frickley Athletic on Tuesday night.

Sedge are then back at home on Saturday when they take on Knaresborough Town and further success could take Danny Forrest’s men up into the top two.

In last weekend’s game at the Meat Drunkery Clayborn Stadium they were up against a Horbury team promoted from Division One last term and played out a tight first half.

There was a big moment right at the end of the half, though, when a home player was pulled back as he looked to race away.

The foul was inside the box so a penalty was the result and up stepped George Green to put away his spot kick in the first minute of added time.

To add to the visitors’ misery they were also down to 10 men for the whole of the second half with their defender James Travis sent-off for the pull back.

Sedge took advantage of their extra man as they doubled their lead 11 minutes into the second half with Kelan Swales slotting past onrushing goalkeeper Paul Hagreen.

Only a good save from Hagreen prevented a third goal, but Liversedge were comfortable winners in the end.