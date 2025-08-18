Goalkeeper Jordan Porter was back in goals for Liversedge against Eccleshill United.

Liversedge FC made it back to back victories when they came out on top against Eccleshill United at their newly named Meat Drunkery Clayborn Stadium home.

And it was a second successive clean sheet as they beat opponents they started out level with 2-0.

First half goals from Malakai Phillip and Antony Brown allied to some good defensive work saw Sedge through to their second victory back in the Macron NCE League and lifted them up to third place at this early stage ahead of midweek fixtures.

The home team had Jordan Porter back in goals after he re-signed for the club in the week and were quick out of the blocks.

Kelan Swales had the first sight of goal with a volley that was blocked and they were ahead in the sixth minute as summer signing Philip found the back of the net.

Joe Walton came close to adding the lead before Brown did make it 2-0 on 28 minutes as he beat the offside trap to go through and finish superbly.

It stayed 2-0 to half-time, but Sedge could have been further in front with Brown and Ryan Watson seeing efforts kept out.

Porter was called upon to make his first big save to deny Alhassane Keita with a close range effort in the second period.

Another fine save kept out another Keita effort as the home team had to dig in to preserve their lead.

Sedge saw out the closing stages well, however, and came closest to scoring again when Swales was only denied by an excellent save.

Liversedge were also due to play at home on Tuesday night against Wombwell Town before entering the FA Vase at the first qualifying round stage on Saturday when hosting Cammell Laird 1907.

They are back in league action next Tuesday at Rossington Main.