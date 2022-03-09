Liversedge FC happy enough to make a point in tough game at Stockton Town

Liversedge FC battled to make sure they brought a point back from a tough trip to the north east.

Despite being unable to find the back of the net for only the second time since promotion to the Pitching In Northern Premier League East Sedge did also keep their hosts scoreless to bring back what could still be an important point to West Yorkshire.

Stockton beat Liversedge’s title rivals Marske United in December so were expected to provide big test for Jonathan Rimmington’s men and that is how it turned out with the visitors struggling to create clear chances despite working their way into good positions, particularly in the second half.

“It was a difficult game and conditions and the first time this season we’ve played on a 3G (pitch),” said assistant boss Singh.

“In hindsight it will be a fair point, you can’t win them all.

“There were a couple of good passages of play from wide areas and we had a few chances, but it just didn’t quite go our way.

“At the end of the day it’s not an easy place to come, they made it difficult for us and caused us problems in the first period.

“The second period we tried to hit them on the transition, but we got a point, we’ll take that and dust ourselves down ready for the next game.

“We had Joe (Walton) missing and Gaz (Allott) missing and the ball came back too quick, we didn’t hold it up well, but we’ve taken a point away from home. It’s not over yet.”

Another north east test now awaits with Liversedge travelling to play Dunston UTS this Saturday and Singh is expecting another challenge for his side.

He added: “All the games are going to be like cup finals now so we’ve got to be on it.

“They make it difficult these (north east) teams, but let’s get back to winning ways.”