Liversedge FC face away start in new league

Liversedge manager Jonathan Rimmington.

League fixtures have now been confirmed and will see Liversedge start away to Lincoln United on Saturday, August 14.

Their first home game since promotion from the NCE League follows on quickly and will see Tadcaster play at the Clayborn ground on Tuesday, August 17.

Holiday matches will see Liversedge away to Brighouse Town on December 27 and at home to Pontefract Collieries on New Year’s Day.

The campaign, meanwhile, is due to end on Saturday, April 23, when Liversedge travel to play Worksop Town.

Full fixtures for the 2021-22 season are:

Sat Aug 14 Lincoln United A

Tue Aug 17 Tadcaster H

Sat Aug 21 Emirates FA Cup Prelim

Tue Aug 24 Stocksbridge PS A

Sat Aug 28 Marske United H

Mon Aug 30 Pontefract Collieries A

Sat Sep 4 Emirates FA Cup 1Q

Tue Sep 7 Sheffield FC A

Sat Sep 11 Dunston H

Tue Sep 14 Pickering Town H

Sat Sep 18 Cleethorpes Town A Emirates FA Cup 2Q

Sat Sep 25 Hebburn Town A Buildbase FA Trophy 1Q

Sat Oct 2 Yorkshire Amateurs H Emirates FA Cup 3Q

Sat Oct 9 Buildbase FA Trophy 2Q

Sat Oct 16 Ossett United A Emirates FA Cup 4Q

Sat Oct 23 Stockton Town H

Sat Oct 30 Buildbase FA Trophy 3Q

Sat Nov 6 Frickley Athletic A

Sat Nov 13 Shildon H Buildbase FA Trophy 1

Sat Nov 27 Bridlington Town A Buildbase FA Trophy 2

Sat Dec 4 Worksop Town H

Sat Dec 11 Tadcaster A

Sat Dec 18 Lincoln United H

Mon Dec 27 Brighouse Town A

Sat Jan 1 Pontefract Collieries H

Sat Jan 8 Yorkshire Amateurs A

Sat Jan 15 Hebburn Town H

Sat Jan 22 Ossett United H

Sat Jan 29 Stockton Town A

Sat Feb 5 Frickley Athletic H

Tue Feb 8 Shildon A

Sat Feb 19 Pickering Town A

Sat Feb 26 Cleethorpes Town H

Sat Mar 12 Dunston A Buildbase

Sat Mar 19 Sheffield FC H

Sat Mar 26 Bridlington Town H

Sat Apr 9 Stocksbridge PS H

Sat Apr 16 Marske United A

Mon Apr 18 Brighouse Town H