Liversedge FC end league leaders' 10-match unbeaten run

Alfie Dean scored on his Liversedge debut against the club he has joined them from, Tadcaster Albion.

​Liversedge FC highlighted their title credentials as they took down NCE Premier Division leaders Tadcaster Albion – and in some style.

Danny Forrest’s men went into their biggest test so far this season in fine spirits after going unbeaten through September and their confidence shone through as they continued their impressive run with a 3-0 success.

Top of the table Tadcaster had only been beaten once in the league before their trip to the Meat Drunkery Clayborn Stadium and had only failed to score in one of their games this season.

They were unbeaten in 10 matches in all competitions, but were left stunned by a home side that is now unbeaten in their last 11 games with the result closing the gap between the teams to five points – with third-placed Liversedge having two games in hand on Albion.

They were sent on their way to the big victory when Antony Brown netted just 12 minutes into the contest.

Albion looked to hit back, but came up against a solid Sedge side that was adding to their previous eight clean sheets this season.

Chances came and went and the result was still in the balance until the last 16 minutes when the hosts doubled their lead through new signing Alfie Dean then sealed victory when Alex Wollerton found the back of the net.

For Dean it was a dream debut and against his former side as he has joined Liversedge from Tadcaster. He also had a dual contract with Emley.

On his signing manager Forrest said: "I'm delighted to get Alfie on board, he's been a stand out performer over the last few years at whichever club he's been at.

"He brings plenty of ability, energy and a real desire to do well for the club. He impressed in training and I'm sure the Sedge supporters will love him."

Liversedge were looking to keep their unbeaten run going on Tuesday night at Bottesford Town and they are at home to Albion Sports on Saturday. A second round NCE League Cup tie follows next Tuesday at home to Maltby Main.