Liversedge FC denied by late goal after big effort against Bamber Bridge

Jonathan Rimmington’s men followed up their midweek 2-0 win at Morpeth Town with a hard fought 1-0 success at home to Marine last Saturday as Nathan Cartman’s winner moved them five points clear of bottom team Belper Town.

And they looked set to take something from their follow-up game with Bamber Bridge as they were level going into injury-time. But a Fin Sinclair-Smith goal gave the visitors a 2-1 win.

It was tough on Sedge after they had played the better football in the game and saw several chances go begging.

Jack Carr was Liversedge's goal scorer in their unlucky 2-1 defeat to Bamber Bridge.

The performance was encouraging for the run-in, however, as they fight to keep their Premier Division place. With 12 games left there are plenty more chances to climb out of the relegation zone and after the way they went toe to toe with fifth-placed opponents there are not many teams they should fear now.

Liversedge made a bright start and created the first chance, but Nicky Walker sent his shot wide after doing well to create space.

Walker had his next effort saved after great work by Cartman. It was Walker the creator next only for Jack Carr to send an effort over.

Bamber Bridge were fortunate to make it to half-time still level, but they took the lead after the break when Paul Dawson netted.

It was a big blow for the hosts, but they hit back within three minutes with Carr supplying the finishing touch to make it 1-1.

Sedge came close to taking the lead when they saw an effort cleared off the line then from the follow-up Kurt Harris hit the post with his shot from the edge of the box. But in a heartbreaking ending it was Bridge who did win it with Sinclair-Smith’s terrific strike.