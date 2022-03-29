Gav Allott scored Liversedge's crucial second goal against Pickering Town.

Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Brid had seen Jonathan Rimmington’s men knocked off the top of the Pitching In Northern Premier League East table again, but they knew a victory in North Yorkshire would put them straight back to the head of affairs.

They have now gone a point clear and promotion and the title are still in their own hands as although Marske have a game in hand now the two teams are still to meet next month.

Sedge were determined to start better than they had against Bridlington and were quick out of the traps, forcing two saves from the Pickering keeper before taking an eighth minute lead through Ben Atkinson’s smart finish.

More chances came and went then Pickering stunned their visitors with an equaliser as a failed clearance gave Tom Nixon a clear sight of goal and he took the chance to make it 1-1.

The hosts survived more scares to make it to half-time at 1-1 and the pressure was on Liversedge to deliver in the second 45 minutes.

More near misses kept the result in the balance until with 15 minutes to play Gav Allott took control of a through ball aimed for Nicky Walker before smashing home from the corner of the area.

Pickering had Matthew Dawes sent-off for a late challenge on Jack Stockdill and it was all over for them in the 90th minute when Nicky Walker made it 3-1.

Assistant manager Pav Singh had understandably been disappointed with Saturday’s draw and performance against Bridlington when Sedge trailed to Lewis Dennison’s 11th minute goal before hitting back through Atkinson on the stroke of half-time.

They were unable to make further inroads after the break and found a visiting side battling for their lives to avoid relegation a tough nut to crack, as they had done at their place.

“They seem a bit of a bogey team for us do Brid,” said Singh.

“I don’t think we performed well. They dropped off deep, our first touch wasn’t right and we gave a penalty away, which was silly.

“They just got behind the ball and made it difficult for us. We just couldn’t break them down.

“We hit too many straight passes and when we got into wide areas we were taking extra touches. Our strengths are getting out wide and putting crosses in, beating our man on one-on-ones. But they got everybody behind the ball.

“But we got a point and we’ve just got to keep going.

“There’s going to be plenty of turns, the gaffer knows that. We are in control of our destiny and we’ve got to make sure we do our things right.”

Liversedge now have a week off to recharge batteries before they return to action at home to Stocksbridge Park then face the big showdown away at Marske on April 16.

Meanwhile, the date, venue and kick-off time for Liversedge’s West Riding County Cup final against Brighouse has been confirmed.