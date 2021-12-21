Liversedge FC manager Jonathan Rimmington, who believes his team were not at their best despite beating Lincoln United 6-1.

In a warning for the other teams in the division, Rimmington reckoned his team was not at their best yet still went on to prove far too good for a mid-table Lincoln side.

He said: "I think we started off really slow, sluggish.

"At this moment we don't seem to have played enough games. We just seem to be grinding teams down really.

"I think in the second half we were fluent and we started opening them up a bit, but it's hard to get rhythm, the pitches are heavy, the weather's turned, we've not played a lot of games and we look a yard short.

"I just find that we are winning games without being at our best.

"We didn't miss Joe (Walton) or Nicky (Walker) because Gavin came in and scored four goals and Lewis (Whitham) has come in and he's going to be a special talent, he just needs to learn his trade

"We've got a good squad at the minute, but I just think we're not firing to be honest.

"We're just trying to keep knocking the games off now."

Liversedge now take on two derbies over the forthcoming holiday period with an away game against Brighouse Town on Monday and a home match against Pontefract Collieries on New Year's Day and Rimmington is expecting a couple of big tests.

He added: "Brighouse will be tough because it's a local derby, I think we're three miles from each other. They will want to beat us

"We took their captain off them last year, Kurt, who was immense (against Lincoln United). It's going to be a tough game.

"I went to Ossett to watch Ponte and they will give you nothing.