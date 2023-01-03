Liversedge FC boosted by double swoop from Guiseley but start 2023 at bottom of table

After a month of weather postponements Sedge were pleased to be back in action, but suffered a 4-2 defeat and found themselves dropping into the bottom of the table spot after previous cellar dwellers Belper Town won their game 2-1 against Stafford Rangers.

Jonathan Rimmington’s men are now six points adrift of third from bottom side Marske United with plenty of work to do in the second half of the season if they are to avoid an immediate drop down a division after their promotion last term.

Sedge have been boosted by the return of winger Nicky Walker, who was a key player in the promotion campaign, both as a goal supplier and goal scorer.

Nicky Walker has returned to give Liversedge FC a timely boost. Picture: Paul Butterfield

He left for Whitby Town in the summer, but that move did not work out and he was at Guiseley before his welcome return to Liversedge for an undisclosed fee.

Walker went straight into the team for the trip to Stalybridge and was joined by another new signing in midfielder Luke Dean, who has also arrived from Guiseley.

But the duo could not bring about an immediate turn round in fortunes for the West Yorkshire club, although they did take the lead through Joe Walton in the 20th minute when he headed home Jack Carr’s cross.

Hopes were high for victory when they held the advantage up to half-time and were good value for their lead with Carr having several efforts and midfielders Ben Atkinson and Dean getting forward to get shots in.

However, a big turn around saw the hosts equalise then go ahead within eight minutes of the restart with Matty Carson netting from two free-kicks.

He went on to bag his hat-trick while Raul Correia took advantage of a defensive error to make it 4-1 before Kurt Harris netted Sedge’s second goal.