News you can trust since 1858
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Rescue operation underway for eight people trapped in chairlift
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

Liversedge FC are five alive in first NPL East victory of season

​Liversedge ended their losing start to the new season in emphatic style when they entertained Newton Aycliffe in the NPL East on Tuesday night.
Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read

​The Clayborn men were beaten 3-0 in their first two league matches then went down 1-0 at home to North Ferriby in an FA Cup preliminary round tie last Saturday.

But they left those disappointments way behind as they enjoyed a fantastic 5-0 victory in their third league game.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sedge were ahead from the fourth minute as Laurence Sorhaindo found the corner of the net after going on a good run.

Joe Walton was on target in Liversedge's 5-0 win over Newton Aycliffe.Joe Walton was on target in Liversedge's 5-0 win over Newton Aycliffe.
Joe Walton was on target in Liversedge's 5-0 win over Newton Aycliffe.
Most Popular

It remained 1-0 to half-time, although Joe Walton went close three times to adding to the hosts’ lead and Jack Stockdill forced a save from the keeper.

Sorhaindo doubled the lead early in the second half with a header then Alex Wollerton made it 3-0 with a low shot.

Two goals in the last 10 minutes put the icing on the cake as Kurt Harris and Jack Hardacre netted to round off an encouraging night.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In the FA Cup tie a single goal from Tom Corner just past the hour mark proved the winner as Sedge huffed and puffed without being able to break their scoring duck for the campaign.

Liversedge travel to the coast for an away game at Bridlington Town on Saturday then are quickly back at home for a West Yorkshire derby against brighouse town on Monday (3pm).

Sedge have added to their squad with the signing of young forward Basile Zottos, who started with Sheffield Wednesday’s academy and has had spells with Sheffield FC, Ossett United and Ilkeston Town FC.

Related topics:Liversedge