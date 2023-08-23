​The Clayborn men were beaten 3-0 in their first two league matches then went down 1-0 at home to North Ferriby in an FA Cup preliminary round tie last Saturday.

But they left those disappointments way behind as they enjoyed a fantastic 5-0 victory in their third league game.

Sedge were ahead from the fourth minute as Laurence Sorhaindo found the corner of the net after going on a good run.

Joe Walton was on target in Liversedge's 5-0 win over Newton Aycliffe.

It remained 1-0 to half-time, although Joe Walton went close three times to adding to the hosts’ lead and Jack Stockdill forced a save from the keeper.

Sorhaindo doubled the lead early in the second half with a header then Alex Wollerton made it 3-0 with a low shot.

Two goals in the last 10 minutes put the icing on the cake as Kurt Harris and Jack Hardacre netted to round off an encouraging night.

In the FA Cup tie a single goal from Tom Corner just past the hour mark proved the winner as Sedge huffed and puffed without being able to break their scoring duck for the campaign.

Liversedge travel to the coast for an away game at Bridlington Town on Saturday then are quickly back at home for a West Yorkshire derby against brighouse town on Monday (3pm).