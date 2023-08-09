Liversedge FC all set for big kick-off with home start to new NPL season

​The Northern Premier League outfit are back in the East Division following relegation and determined to bounce back with a big campaign following some interesting recruitment in the summer months.

Creating the biggest interest is the signing of former Leeds United, Aston Villa and Scotland forward Ross McCormack, who has joined in a combined role of player and director of football.

The 36-year-old will be aiming to bring his know-how to the Clayborn club as they aim for a third promotion in four years.

Liversedge kick-off their new campaign at home to Cleethorpes Town on Saturday and will see their squad immediately challenged with six games in the first month of the season.

They go to Stocksbridge Park Steel for their second league game next Tuesday then it is on to FA Cup action with a preliminary round tie at home to North Ferriby that is likely to draw a big crowd to the Clayborn Stadium on Saturday, August 19.

Further league games follow against Newton Aycliffe at home (August 22), Bridlington Town away (26) and Brighouse Town at home (28).

Sedge have been drawn at home to Nantwich Town in the first qualifying round of the FA Vase, with the tie to played on Saturday, September 9.

Their festive fixtures are likely to bring bumper crowds with Ossett United the visitors to Clayborn on Boxing Day and Liversedge making the short journey to Brighouse Town on New Year’s Day.

They return with Ossett is set for Easter Monday while the regular season is set to end on Saturday, April 27 with a trip to Grimsby Borough.

Sedge completed their warm-up games with a 1-1 draw at home to Bradford PA, from the NPL Premier, last Saturday.

The line-up gave an indication of who will make the team for the big kick-off, but did include four trialists on the bench as the management continued to run the rule over potential further recruits.

It was a good final workout and remained scoreless to half-time with both sides missing chances.