Liversedge face up to manic schedule

LIVERSEDGE FC will face a gruelling spell of 10 matches in the space of 28 days during March.

Liversedge lie 13th in the Northern Counties East League Premier Division but have only played 25 games, fewer than any other club and eight less than leaders AFC Mansfield.

Incredibly, eight of Liversedge’s fixtures this month will be away from home, including a spell of four straight games on the road in the space of just seven days between March 14 to 21 as Jonathan Rimmington’s men rack up the miles.

Liversedge also have had a NCE League Cup fourth round tie at Dronfield Town arranged for Monday March 19 and victory there would add to an already congested programme.

The gruelling schedule starts this week when Sedge travel to Bottesford Town on Saturday followed by a trip to Garforth Town next Tuesday.

March will also include trips to Athersley Recreation, Handsworth Parramore, Harrogate Railway, Parkgate and Penistone.

Six of Liversedge’s final eight league games in April will then be at Clayborn.

Tuesday’s scheduled game at home to Staveley Miners Welfare was postponed due to heavy snow and that match has been re-arranged for Tuesday April 24.

Liversedge have acted swiftly to help assist their fixture pile-up with the signing of Glyn Cotton from Premier Division title challengers Pontefract Collieries.

Cotton lives in the Manchester area and the extra journey time to Pontefract tempted him to switch to Sedge.