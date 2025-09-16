Liversedge earn point in top three tussle with unbeaten Barton Town

By Tony Harber

Sports reporter

Published 16th Sep 2025, 10:47 BST
Updated 16th Sep 2025, 10:47 BST
Goalkeeper Jamie Hassall kept another clean sheet for Liversedge at Barton Town.placeholder image
Goalkeeper Jamie Hassall kept another clean sheet for Liversedge at Barton Town.
​Liversedge FC extended their unbeaten run to eight games in all competitions when they brought back a hard earned point from Humberside.

It was always going to be a testing afternoon against a Barton Town side also with promotion ambitions and no quarter was given in a closely fought tussle.

In a game between sides who have both made a strong start to the Macron NCE Premier Division season defences were on top for much of the 90 minutes.

A goalless draw was the result, but it was a point gained for Liversedge as they were away to opponents who have yet to taste defeat in the league this season.

There was plenty of effort, but precious few clear cut chances with the result looking likely long before the final whistle and a determination by both teams not to lose any ground against one of their rivals.

The result was no big surprise with the two sides coming into the game off the back of impressive defensive records in the early weeks of the season.

Barton have now played more than eight hours of football since they last let in a goal while Sedge themselves have kept seven clean sheets in their last eight matches, conceding only one goal in those contests.

Liversedge are taking a break from their league endeavours this Saturday when they host fellow NCE Premier side Parkgate in the second qualifying round of the FA Vase. They previously beat Cammell Laird 1907 1-0 in the first round.

