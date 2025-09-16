Liversedge earn point in top three tussle with unbeaten Barton Town
It was always going to be a testing afternoon against a Barton Town side also with promotion ambitions and no quarter was given in a closely fought tussle.
In a game between sides who have both made a strong start to the Macron NCE Premier Division season defences were on top for much of the 90 minutes.
A goalless draw was the result, but it was a point gained for Liversedge as they were away to opponents who have yet to taste defeat in the league this season.
There was plenty of effort, but precious few clear cut chances with the result looking likely long before the final whistle and a determination by both teams not to lose any ground against one of their rivals.
The result was no big surprise with the two sides coming into the game off the back of impressive defensive records in the early weeks of the season.
Barton have now played more than eight hours of football since they last let in a goal while Sedge themselves have kept seven clean sheets in their last eight matches, conceding only one goal in those contests.