Liversedge earn home tie against higher league Chorley in Emirates FA Cup with home victory

Jonathan Rimmington’s men earned a home tie with a 2-1 victory over fellow Northern Premier League side Glossop North End and their next tie in the famous competition will take place at Clayborn on Saturday, September 17.

After three straight league defeats it was a tonic for Sedge to take on a cup tie last weekend and they produced an improved attacking display.

They served notice with a great move down the right in the sixth minute that ended when Nathan Cartman was unlucky to hit the post.

Nathan Cartman scored and hit the woodwork twice for Liversedge in their FA Cup tie against Glossop North End.

There was no stopping Cartman in the 16th minutes, however, as he fired the hosts ahead with a smart finish into the bottom corner of the net.

A fine Jordan Porter save denied Glossop an immediate comeback and the visitors went close again before Sedge doubled their lead on 35 minutes as Shiraz Khan found the target to mark his debut with a goal.

An audacious chip from Ben Atkinson almost made it three after the break, but the visitors pulled a goal back on the hour through Keaton Mulvey.

They threw plenty at the home team in the closing stages in a bid to force a replay, but found Porter in good form again to deny their centre-forward with a great reaction save.

Sedge still had a threat of their own with a close range header from James Walshaw being well saved by the Glossop keeper.

It was the hosts who came closest to another goal late on as Cartman’s lob beat the keeper only to bounce back off the crossbar. The rebound fell to Sumali Cissa, but his follow-up also hit the woodwork.

Liversedge are back in action tonight in the Northern Premier League when they host Atherton Collieries, kick-off 7.45pm.