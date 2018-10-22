Liversedge draw a blank against Church as winless run continues

Liversedge’s poor run of form in the Northern Counties East League Premier Division continued last Saturday as they went down 4-0 at home to Penistone Church.

Liversedge have only managed to take two points from a possible 30 in their last 10 matches and have not won since recording a 3-2 victory away to Knaresborough Town on August 18.

Liversedge had their moments in the game but were unable to score as they drew a blank for the second successive match.

Kieran Ryan had an early chance for Penistone but fired wide.

The visitors took an eighth minute lead as they broke quickly following a Liversedge corner and Sam Scrivens’ shot took a wicked deflection to loop over goalkeeper Harrison Davison-Hale.

Liversedge attempted to get a foothold on the game and won a free-kick for a foul on Rhys Davies but Aaron Fell’s effort was cleared for a corner.

Sedge had a glorious chance to level from a corner but leading scorer Joe Walton headed wide at the far post when he should have hit the target.

Sedge shuffled things around in an attempt to force the pace as they introduced Donae Lawrence from the bench and moved to play three at the back.

Liversedge created another good chance through a Davies cross but Lawrence was unable to get a clean connection on the ball and goalkeeper Chris Snaith made the save.

The home side went into the break trailing 1-0 but forced an early second half corner and Stephen Wales shot wide from the edge of the area.

Wales then played Davies in but his shot was comfortably saved by Snaith.

Penistone doubled their lead in the 58th minute when neat play in midfield saw the ball worked into the penalty area and Jordan Coduri shot past Davison-Hale into the bottom corner of the net.

Penistone went on to secure all three points as they scored two further goals in the space of three minutes.

They were awarded a 70th minute penalty which Nathan Keightley drilled low to Davison -Hale’s right into the bottom corner.

Penistone attacked again soon after and the ball was worked to the near post where Kieran Ryan turned and shot beyond Davison Hale to make it 4-0.

Davies had an effort saved by Snaith before he made way for late substitute Harry Freedman.

Sedge forced a free-kick in the final minute but Walton’s effort was palmed away by Snaith to ensure he kept a clean sheet.

Sedge are in the middle of a run of four straight home matches as they look to end their long winless run.

Defeat has seen Liversedge slip to 16th in the table, five points clear of second-bottom Goole, and they will hope to turn their fortunes around when league leaders Yorkshire Amateurs visit Clayborn this Saturday.

Sedge suffered a 2-0 defeat away to Yorkshire Amateur a fortnight ago.

Sedge are also at home next Tuesday when they entertain Armthorpe Welfare in the NCE League Cup third round before Athersley Recreation round off a run of home games when they visit on November 3.