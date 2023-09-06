News you can trust since 1858
Liversedge defy loss of goalkeeper to stun leaders Hebburn Town

​Top of the table Hebburn Town were left stunned as Liversedge produced a superb performance to take all three points from their meeting in the north east.
Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 6th Sep 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read
Hebburn came into their home game with a 100 per cent record from their first five matches to sit at the top of the Pitching In NPL East while Liversedge had only won once and only scored in one of their matches in any competition previously this season.

Sedge had also failed to pick up any points on their travels, but they ended all that with a stunning 2-0 success.

It was all the more remarkable as they lost keeper Jordan Porter to injury just before half-time with centre-back Kurt Harris going in goals.

Liversedge defender Kurt Harris had to go in goals after an injury to keeper Jordan Porter in the game at Hebburn Town.Liversedge defender Kurt Harris had to go in goals after an injury to keeper Jordan Porter in the game at Hebburn Town.
Liversedge defender Kurt Harris had to go in goals after an injury to keeper Jordan Porter in the game at Hebburn Town.
He did a good job and so did the defence who prevented him from being overworked as Sedge kept only their second clean sheet of the campaign.

Before his injury Porter had made a couple of decent saves while Hebburn saw a free-kick deflected wide.

But the visitors were competitive and remained so after the break when they broke the deadlock in the 68th minute through Isaac Assenso after a deep corner had been headed back across goal.

Sedge did not sit on their lead as they came close to quickly adding another. They did make it 2-0 on 76 minutes when Nicky Walker's deflected shot from the edge of the area was not cleared and Simon Heslop nipped in to fire home.

Hebburn threw plenty at the visitors in the closing stages and hit the crossbar, but Liversedge were worthy winners.

They will now be looking for more of the same at Nantwich Town in an FA Trophy first qualifying round tie this Saturday.

