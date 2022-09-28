Liversedge defensive woes see 18 goals shipped in three games

Jonathan Rimmington has a big job on his hands to quickly turn round the fortunes of his side after they were unable to bounce back from a disappointing couple of results when they hosted FC United of Manchester at Clayborn on Tuesday night.

In their previous two games Jonathan Rimmington’s men had conceded 14 goals – following up the horrific 9-0 FA Cup chasing at Chorley with a 5-2 home defeat to Warrington Rylands back in the Northern Premier League.

And against their ambitious Manchester opponents more defensive woes surfaced with the visitors going away with a 4-0 victory.

Zak Dearnley scored on his debut for Liversedge after joining from Buxton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a cagey start Callum Gribbin put Manchester ahead on 21 minutes.

Sedge stayed in the contest until well into the second half, but Joe Walton headed a great chance wide just after the hour and Ben Atkinson saw his penalty saved soon after.

The relieved visitors doubled their lead through Regan Linney 14 minutes from time then added two more goals to rub salt into the wound, Linney completing his hat-trick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liversedge's Connor Smythe was sent-off against Warrington Rylands. Picture: Brian Murfield

Although there were mitigating circumstances in the 5-2 defeat to Rylands it still represented a hugely disappointing afternoon for Sedge.

They looked on course for much needed points when Nathan Cartman fired them ahead after only three minutes. Kane Drummond soon levelled, but Zak Dearnley restored the hosts’ advantage on his debut and they were good value for their 2-1 half-time lead.

However, it all went wrong after the break with Callum Dolan equalising then putting Rylands ahead with a penalty on 69 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three minutes later left-back Connor Smythe was sent-off and the visitors took advantage of their extra man to add two more goals through Drummond and Dolan again.

The defeat could have been heavier as Jordan Porter saved a penalty.

Before the game Liversedge unveiled new signing Dearnley who joined from Buxton. The former Halifax forward went straight into the team and is set to give the team some vital competition for places up front in the coming weeks.