Liversedge continue impressive unbeaten run in testing week

Joe Walton scored Liversedge’s first goal in their 2-1 win at Golcar United. Picture: Bruce Fitzgerald

They were made to battle for their latest victory but ​top of the table Liversedge FC stretched their unbeaten run to 18 matches in all competitions.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 2-1 success at Golcar United kept Danny Forrest’s men four points clear at the top of the Macron NCE Premier Division and followed another narrow, but thrilling 4-3 victory away to Rossington Main in midweek.

The brilliant run has also included cup competition success with Liversedge progressing to round two of the FA Vase with Lewis Barlow’s late goal giving them a 2-1 success at Newcastle Benfield last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a busy seven days it was onto Rossington next and Barlow took just 12 minutes this time to open his account.

Paul Sherburn equalised for the home team, but two goals in two minutes from Kelan Swales and George Green had Sedge in control.

Mitchell Langton pulled one back for Main before half-time and it stayed 3-2 until 20 minutes into the second period when Finn Donovan gave the visitors breathing space again.

They needed it as Dylan Mantle made it 4-3 five minutes from time to make it a nervy finish, but Sedge held on for another valuable three points in their quest to bounce straight back to the Northern Premier League following relegation last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A trip closer to home on Friday night saw Liversedge quick out of the blocks to open the scoring after just two minutes at Golcar United.

Joe Walton struck to give his side a dream start in front of a big crowd.

The hosts, who are down in 16th place, dug in and a second goal did not come until six minutes into the second half when Barlow continued his impressive recent run with a smart finish.

Golcar hit back through Rico Kilbourn 10 minutes later and Sedge had to battle to the final whistle to ensure their 2-1 success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the games still coming thick and fast Liversedge host Barnoldswick Town in a first round West Riding County Cup tie tonight (Tuesday) then are back in league action at home to Campion on Saturday.