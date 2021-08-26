Liversedge continue impressive start to new season

Liversedge goal scorer Paul Walker.

Jonathan Rimmington’s men will now face a trip to Runcorn Linnets in the first qualifying round on Saturday, September 4 and will travel with confidence after the way they dispatched their opponents last Saturday.

In charge from the off, they were ahead inside three minutes and went on to record a highly convincing 5-0 victory.

Paul Walker gave ‘Sedge their flying start to the preliminary round tie with a glancing header following a cross from the left. More goals could have quickly followed as one effort was ruled out for a push and another well saved by keeper Jamie Hassall.

Liversedge were then initially awarded a penalty only for the referee to change his mind after consulting with his assistant.

They did double their lead on 33 minutes as Joe Walton headed in a cross after a good move.

Within five minutes it was 3-0 with the ball pulled back for Alfie Raw to finish well.

The one-way traffic continued early into the second half when Spencer Harris was allowed a free header from a corner and planted the ball into the back of the net.

Liversedge could afford to take their foot off the gas, but they added a fifth goal late on through Nicholas Walker.

Another impressive display followed on Tuesday night when it was back to the league with an away trip to Stocksbridge Park Steels in the Pitching In Northern Premier East.

The winning start to the campaign continued with a 3-0 success that took the club to the top of the table after three matches.

Oliver Fearon gave ‘Sedge another good start with the opening goal on 12 minutes and he doubled the lead just before half-time.

Midfielder Ben Atkinson sealed victory when netted a third goal on the hour mark.