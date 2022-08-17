Liversedge bounce back for first Premier victory

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jonathan Rimmington’s men were edged out in their first-ever game at Premier Division level in the Pitching In NPL when Max Harrop’s 83rd minute goal gave visitors Ashton United a 1-0 victory.

But they bounced back in fine style with a 3-2 win in a thrilling game at the seaside.

Whitby, who had summer signing from Sedge, Nicky Walker, in their starting line-up, were first to strike with Marcus Giles netting.

They were not ahead for long as Jack Stockdill scored Liversedge’s first goal at this level in the 22nd minute.

New signing James Hurtley then marked his debut by putting them ahead four minutes later only for the hosts to equalise before half-time, Harry Green netting.

It was nip and tuck after the break, but Sedge came up with a winner 13 minutes from time as substitute Paul Walker found the back of the net.

There were positives too to take from the first game against Ashton as Sedge certainly proved competitive and only went down to a late goal, but it gave them a few things to fix up if they are to continue the success of the last few years of the Clayborn men.

Manager Rimmington has admitted that this season will be about consolidation following back to back promotions and after several first teamers left the club in the summer.

The club has recruited with Iren Wilson, James Walshaw, Sumaili Cissa, Matt Dempsey, Josh Barrett, Casey Stewart and George Procter joining in the summer and another addition this week, James Hurtley, but Rimmington says it will take time to bed them all in.

Hurtley has joined from local rivals Brighouse Town where he spent nine years and was an influential figure.

He went straight into the side for the Whitby game to play his part in the first victory.