Liversedge bid for turn in fortunes

Liversedge return to Clayborn for back to back home games as they bid to end a five-match losing run in the Northern Counties East League Premier Division.

Liversedge entertain Maltby Main on Saturday before playing host to Handsworth Parramore on Tuesday night bidding for a turn in fortunes.

Sedge have not won since edging out Knaresborough Town 3-2 on August 18 thanks to Samuel Akeroyd’s 89th minute penalty.

Their latest set back was a 4-3 defeat away to league leaders Hemsworth Miners Welfare last Saturday, when they paid for a poor first half performance which saw them trail 4-0.

Joe Walton led the fight back with a brace — taking his goals tally for the season to nine — but they were unable to force an equaliser despite sustained late pressure.

Maltby arrive at Clayborn lying third in the table with 13 points from their opening six matches but Liversedge will be looking to make home advantage count.

They currently lie in 12th place with nine points.