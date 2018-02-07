Liversedge are still left frustrated by further postponements

LIVERSEDGE FC are facing up to a mounting fixture backlog following the postponement of another two games in the last week.

The Cayborners have played just four games in the last 79 days and are facing up to the prospect of having at least 21 matches to fit in before the end of April.

Last Saturday’s Northern Counties East League Premier Division trip to Parkgate fell victim to the weather and has been re-scheduled for Tuesday March 28.

The situation was compounded when Tuesday’s League Cup third round tie at Hall Road Rangers became the latest match to be called off, meaning Jonathan Rimmington’s men have yet another fixture to fit into an already crowded scheduled.

Liversedge must now play six matches in 17 days in the remainder of February, starting with Saturday’s NCE League game at home to Hall Road, and will then face at least a further nine matches in March.

New signing Jacob Buchanan has been left kicking his heels since signing from AFC Emley, while Brad Davies also joined the club last Saturday following a spell with first division Swallow Nest.