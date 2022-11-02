Jonathan Rimmington's men are still without a single point from their first eight league games this season, but have a chance to put that right when entertaining Hyde United at the Clayborn ground on Saturday.

They face a tough task, however, with their visitors riding high in second place in the Premier table and full of confidence following a 7-0 hammering of Bamber Bridge in a league game last weekend.

Hyde's challenging position is largely based on a home record of six wins and a draw while they have won two, drawn two and lost two of their away matches so far to give some hope to a Sedge team that has inexplicably found it hard going on home soil since promotion despite winning four times on their travels.

Shiraz Khan on the ball for Liversedge in the FA Trophy tie against Tamworth. Picture: Jim Fitton

That away record, with only two losses so far this season, has done enough to have Liversedge standing outside the relegation places – they are currently in 18th position in the 22-team division – but they know they will have to start picking up some home points if they are to get clear of relegation danger.

Fans witnessed another home defeat last weekend when Sedge went down 2-0 to Southern League side Tamworth in the first round proper of the Isuzu FA Trophy.

Liversedge still have the West Riding County Cup to aim for and will enter as reigning champions in the second round after being given a bye through to this stage.

They have been drawn out away to North West Counties League Division One North team Steeton at the Marley Stadium with a date for the tie still to be arranged.