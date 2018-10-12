Littletown, Hartshead and Wyke make WR County Cup progress

Littletown, Hartshead and Wyke Wanderers are all safely through to the West Riding County Challenge Cup second round following victories last Saturday.

West Riding County Amateur League Premier Division high fliers Littletown eased into the second round with an 8-1 win over Harrogate Old Boys.

Littletown had the game wrapped up by half-time as they led 5-0 and went on to add a further three goals after the break.

Pat Sykes led the way with a hat-trick, Joe Jagger hit a brace, while Adam Schofield and an own goal helped make up their tally.

Hartshead sprang an upset as they won 1-0 away to County Amateur Premier Division side Lepton highlanders.

Stuart Kiltie scored the only goal of the game to send West Yorkshire League first division side Hartshead through and they face a tasty second round trip to Littletown on November 3 in a repeat of last season’s Heavy Woollen District FA Wheatley Cup Final.

Wyke Wanerers progressed thanks to a 2-0 win away to Grangefield with Waqas Iqbal and Matthew Conway the goalscorers.

Victory sets up a home second round tie against Sowerby Bridge.

Howden Clough bowed out after losing 2-0 away to Route One Rovers, with Danyaal Yasin and Amad Yaqoob scoring either side of half-time.

Wakefield League side Overthorpe Sports gave a good account of themselves before losing 3-2 at home to Ventus Yeadon Celtic.

County Amateur Premier side Lower Hopton, who received a bye, have been drawn at home to Knaresborough Celtic in the second round.

Dewsbury Town progressed to the West Riding County Challenge Trophy second round thanks to a 3-2 win away to Horsforth St Margarets.

Victory sets up a second round trip to Northowram on November 3.

Hunsworth bowed out of the trophy after losing 3-1 away to Salts Reserves .

Oliver Durkin had a mixed day for West Yorkshire League second division outfit Hunsworth as he netted and was later sent off, which allowed Salts to complete victory.

Matthew Bailey bagged a brace and Jonathan Brian was also on target to seal victory.

West Riding County Challenge Cup

Selected second round ties: Lower Hopton v Knaresborough Celtic, Littletown v Hartshead, Wyke Wnd s v Soerby Bridge.

West Riding County Challenge Trophy

Selected second round ties: Howden Clough Res v Huddersfield Amateurs 2nds, Ivy House v Dewsbury Rangers, Overthorpe Sports Res v Leeds City OB Res, Savile United v Woodkirk Valley, Wyke Wanderers Res v Fox & Hounds (Batley), Hunslet Club Res v Crackenedge, Northowram v Dewsbury Town.