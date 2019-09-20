Littletown edged out by pace setters Farsley Celtic

Littletown were edged out 1-0 away to Farsley Celtic Juniors in the Yorkshire Amateur League Supreme Division last Saturday.

Farsley are now three points clear at the top after maintaining their 100 per cent record with a fifth straight win.

Danny Lyons scored the only goal after an hour, while Littletown squandered several chances and had an equaliser disallowed for offside.

Lower Hopton showed plenty of fight but it wasn’t enough to prevent a fourth straight defeat, going down 3-2 at home to Ryburn United.

Adam Brown and Tom Richter netted for Hopton with Brad Tynan proving Ryburn’s match winner with a hat-trick.

Dewsbury Rangers led their Championship clash against Leeds Independent thanks to a first half penalty but the visitors hit back to earn a 1-1 draw through a Marlon Richards goal in the final 10 minutes.

Norristhorpe recorded a second win in Division Two as they overcame Leeds City Thirds 4-1.

Norristhorpe Reserves trailed Lepton Highlanders 1-0 at half-time despite dominating the Division Three clash but they hit back to earn a share of the spoils through Liam Ramsden’s goal, while Hamzah Rawat and Numan Ali scored to earn Savile United a 2-2 draw at Wortley Reserves.

West End Park earned a second win in Division Five as they defeated Leeds Modernians Fourth 6-0.