Littletown and Hartshead book Wheatley Cup semi-final places

Littletown and Hartshead progressed to the Heavy Woollen District FA Wheatley Cup semi-finals with victories over Wakefield League opponents last Saturday.

The sides met in last year’s final, which Littletown won, and the holders ensured their place in the last four as they recorded a 4-0 win over Fox and Hounds, after they scored two goals in each half.

Joe Jagger bagged a brace for West Riding County Amateur Premier side Littletown, with Callum Wheatley and Pat Sykes also on target.

Crackenedge went into their tie at Hartshead still in the hunt for five trophies but they saw their Wheatley Cup hopes ended by a 3-0 defeat to the West Yorkshire League Division One side, who have saved their best performances for the cup competitions this season.

Andrew Wood, Jonjo Haley and Stuart Kiltie were the goal scorers to see Hartshead safely through.

They are joined in the last four by Morley duo Woodkirk Valley and Gildersome Spurs.

Woodkirk ended the hopes of a third Wakefield League Premier Division side as they were too strong for Overthorpe Sports and recorded a 6-1 victory.

Woodkirk were two goals ahead at half-time and although Overthorpe managed to pull a goal back shortly after the break to make it 2-1, Valley clicked back into gear and added four more goals.

It was a day to remember for Ben Holdsworth who notched four goals with James Tesseyman and Callum Thorpe also finding on target to see Woodkirk through.

Three times Wheatley Cup winners Gildersome Spurs needed penalties to overcome local rivals Tingley Athletic after the sides fought out a 2-2 draw.

Tingley, who are in the lower half of West Yorkshire League Division Two, battled all the way and they took an early lead before Gildersome fought back with goals from Lee Thrush and Jamie Lloyd to make it 2-1.

Tingley duly levelled matters to restore parity prior and take the game to penalties.

Spurs held their nerve to convert four spot kicks, while stand in goalkeeper Ben Keedy — who is more recognisable at the other end of the pitch — made two outstanding saves to ensure his side progressed 4-2.