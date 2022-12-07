Littletown and Gomersal & Cleckheaton teams reach last 16 of West Riding County Challenge Cup

After a defeat and poor performance in the Yorkshire Amateur League the previous week a reaction was needed and it came with the team running out 7-0 winners.

They were boosted by the return from injury of centre-back Elliot Smith and his man of the match performance helped keep a clean sheet while the forwards were in good touch.

Jordan Ledgard began the rout after 15 minutes from a corner.

Oliver Bellwood rounded off the scoring for Littletown in their county cup victory over Rimington.

Several near misses followed before Joe Douthwaite popped up with the second.

With Littletown proving too quick and strong for their opponents Reece Thompson added a third after a smart move involving Robbie Thompson who broke from midfield.

The good work continued in the second half with Scott Lightowler getting his name on the scoresheet twice, putting earlier misses behind him.

Reece Thompson was a constant threat and deservedly added his second goal and his side’s sixth.

The scoring was then wrapped up by substitute Oliver Bellwood.

Littletown will now face Greetland away in the fourth round of the county competition, with the tie set to take place on Saturday, January 7.

Gomersal & Cleckheaton are also through to the last 16 of the competition and will travel to play Tadcaster Magnets on January 7.

