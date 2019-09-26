Lightowler hat-trick helps Littletown seal victory to keep pressure on leaders

Littletown produced an impressive second half display as they overcame Ryburn United 5-1 in the Yorkshire Amateur League Supreme Division last Saturday.

Littletown only led 2-1 at half-time but hit three goals without reply after the break and victory leaves them third in the table, three points behind leaders Farsley Celtic Juniors.

Striker Scott Lightowler led the way with a hat-trick, while Tim Clarke and Thomas Ramsden also netted as Littletown secured a fifth win from seven matches.

Lower Hopton remain bottom after they slipped to a sixth straight defeat, going down 5-1 at home to Athletico.

Hopton made a bright start and led after 10 minutes through Matty Hartley’s goal.

Athletico levelled midway through the first half but had to wait until the 70th minute to go ahead, after which they took control thanks to a brace apiece from Abid Khan and Raaj Mohammed with Adeeb Jawad also netting.

Dewsbury Rangers earned a 4-2 win away to Idle and lie fifth in the Championship.

Man-of-the-match Joe Woodhouse gave Rangers a 35th minute lead but this was cancelled out before half-time by Luke Gray before Lee Cookson put the home side ahead in the 55th minute.

Rangers finished strongly as Arista Llewellyn scored a penalty, Woodhouse grabbed his second and Michael Thompson completed the scoring.

Norristhorpe lost 3-2 at home to Morley Reserves in Division Two as Tommy Hartley bagged a hat-trick for the visitors.

Littletown Reserves have won both their opening two games in Division Three, their latest a 5-2 success away to Lepton Highlanders Reserves.

James Blane netted a hat-trick, while Dominic Simpson’s double completed Littletown’s win despite Will Harrower scoring both Lepton’s goals.

Norristhorpe Reserves secured a 5-0 win away to Morley Town Thirds as Jonny Austwick headed home the opener and Liam Ramsden doubled the advantage before Tom Boocock curled in a free-kick from 20 yards out just before the break.

MoM Callum Wheatley played in Brad Wild to round the substitute Morley goalkeeper and make it 4-0 with Matty Reid completing the win with a screamer into the top corner from 40 yards out.

Savile United picked up a second draw from their opening three games when their visit to Shire Academics Thirds ended goalless.

Batelians opened their Division Four campaign with a 3-3 draw at home to Centralians Fourths.

Michael Smith collected a pass from man-of-the-match Tom Wigglesworth to round four defenders and open the scoring but the visitors equalised before half-time.

Connor Secker and Sam Hetherington netted after the break but Centralians equalised on both occasions.

West End Park fought back from two goals down inside the opening 10 minutes to earn a 4-2 win over St Bedes Academy in Division Five.

Lyndon Wells scored a hat-trick, while Kyle Kershaw sealed West End’s third straight win as they are the early pace setters.

Dewsbury Rangers Under-23s slipped to an 8-2 defeat at St Bedes Reserves.