‘We were better side’ says Daniel Farke after ‘unfortunate’ Leeds United loss to Tottenham

Sean Longstaff had several strikes without joy in Leeds United's game against Tottenham.

Manager Daniel Farke was left to reflect on another unlucky outing as two deflected goals ended Leeds United's unbeaten home start to the season.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Whites gave as good as they got against a strong Tottenham Hotspur side and could count themselves unfortunate to miss out on any points with more lessons to be learned about playing in the big league.

There were positives for Farke to look back on, but a 23-match unbeaten league home run going back to last season was over.

He said: “We were very unfortunate. The first overriding feeling is we're disappointed, we're playing for results, you want to win points.

Joel Piroe gets a shot in after coming on as substitute for Leeds United against Tottenham.

“Apart from this I have to say just many compliments and congratulations to the lads for this performance.

“We were the better side in all aspects, more possession, passes, expected goals, shots on target, big chances created, chances missed, more corners. In each aspect we were the better side but football is decided by goals.

“But sadly we missed too many chances and allowed ourselves one clumsy loss of the ball. On this level each and every little mistake is punished.

“First goal was a deflected strike from a situation that wasn't even really dangerous. The second Gabi wants to win the ball but then slips away and is punished with another deflection. It's tough. They scored two goals a bit out of nothing.

Noah Okofor takes on two Tottenham defenders.

“I think about our situations, Joe Rodon against the post, Calvert-Lewin big chance, Sean Longstaff with great shooting positions, great save from Joel Piroe. We should have scored three or four."

Farke added: “But we played one of the top sides in this country, they are sitting in the top four and playing in the Champions League, they have top class quality.

“To be in the game and to dominate in many periods, this is what is quite encouraging, it's what I like to see. I'm proud of how far we've come as a club and a team.

“If we had all the points we deserved we should be at least six better and we would be right up there.”

Pascal Struijk is sent sprawling but there is no penalty for Leeds United.

Leeds made a positive start as they quickly closed Spurs down. Early set pieces taken by Sean Longstaff gave their visitors problems as Anton Stach sent a volley over from a corner and Joe Rodon was unlucky not to score against his former team with a back post header that hit the crossbar.

Joao Palhinha shot over from the edge of the box as he got in Tottenham's first effort on goal.

Destiny Udogie then saw his cross-shot beaten away by home keeper Karl Darlow.

It was the visitors who took the lead on 23 minutes when Mathys Tel raced onto a long pass and beat Darlow with a powerful strike that deflected in off Pascal Struijk.

Ao Tanaka on the ball for Leeds United.

Leeds' response was good and they should have equalised within two minutes as Noah Okafor won possession high up the pitch and Calvert-Lewin was clean in on goal only to see his shot saved by Guglielmo Vicario.

Within seconds Mohammed Kudus had a great chance at the other end only to blast over.

United did get a deserved equaliser on 35 minutes when Jayden Bogle's cross into the box was brought down by Calvert-Lewin for Brenden Aaronson to get a shot in that was deflected.

Vicario was able to keep the ball out, but the rebound fell nicely for Okafor to have a tap-in to make it 1-1.

The Whites swarmed forward again and Longstaff had two shots from the edge of the box, one blocked and one over.

Spurs came within inches of a second goal just before the break with a Tel header that hit the crossbar.

But Leeds were back on top at the start of the second half and Calvert-Lewin's shot had to be well saved by Vicario. Stach’s dangerous follow-up cross then just evaded three players in the box.

Kudus had a free-kick easily saved, but he had more joy two minutes later with a shot that took another deflection off Struijk to leave Darlow wrong-footed.

Tottenham now brought the time wasting tactics out to hold onto the lead they had gained and were relieved to see a well struck Longstaff shot go just the wrong side of the post.

Bogle sliced a shot wide and frustrations were beginning to mount in the home crowd and on the pitch.

Substitute Richarlison offered a rare Spurs threat with an angled shot that was deflected wide to give them their only corner of the game.

But Farke threw on all his available attackers for the closing stages and went for it in a big finish that almost paid dividends.

They should have had more than the six minutes of added time to push on after some long delays, subs and time wasting, but still managed to threaten three times and have a penalty shout dismissed.

Struijk sent two headers over and was sent sprawling in the box without there being sufficient contact for VAR to overrule referee Thomas Bramall – who left the field with loud shouts of “cheat” aimed at him by home fans. His performance was not the reason Leeds lost, but he was certainly inconsistent.

The Whites probably knew it was not going to be their day when Calvert-Lewin's injury-time nod down set up sub Piroe only for Vicario to make his best save of the match low down.

Leeds United 1

(Okafor 35)

Tottenham Hotspur 2

(Tel 23, Kudus 57)

Saturday, October 4, 2025

Premier League

Attendance: 36,703

Leeds: Darlow; Bogle (Justin 89), Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson (Piroe 78); Ampadu, Longstaff, Stach (Tanaka 67); Aaronson (Harrison 67), Okafor (Nmecha 78), Calvert-Lewin.

Tottenham: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Palhinha, Bentancur; Kudus (Johnson 90), Simons (Sarr 73), Odobert (Danso 84); Tel (Richarlison 84).

Referee: Thomas Bramall