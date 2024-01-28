Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was a familiar tale of lots of Leeds domination and not quite enough end product as their big possession count and 17 shots to five counted for nothing more than a 1-1 draw.

It would have been fitting if Jaidon Anthony's wonderful opening goal had won the tie for the Whites as he paid tribute to his mum Donna who passed away last week, but it was not to be as a breakaway goal by Adam Randell 17 minutes from time earned Plymouth a replay.

After narrow but deserved wins over Preston and Norwich in the previous six days it was asking a lot for another, although United should have put the game to bed before their opponents struck in their improved second half showing.

Jamie Shackleton on the ball for Leeds United against Plymouth when he started at full-back.

And after Argyle scored Leeds came mighty close to winners several times as they responded well, with goalkeeper Conor Hazard the visitors’ big hero.

Leeds manager Daniel Farke was frustrated his side did not win the tie, but philosophical over the draw, which at least kept the Whited unbeaten at home this season.

He said: "Leeds United, we never go the easy way.

"We wanted to go into the next round today. The first reaction is disappointed, but I'm struggling to be annoyed performance-wise.

Jaidon Anthony dedicated his superb FA Cup goal against Plymouth to his mum.

"We played a good side and the problem was we didn't kill the game. We were not clinical enough.

"We are not through, but we are not out. If there was one game in the last week that we didn't win I would have taken this, as we didn't lose points.

"We could have done without the replay, but I prefer a draw to losing this game."

Willy Gnonto appears to fouled on his return to the Leeds United side.

Plymouth had the first chance, but Morgan Whittaker could only stab the ball over from close range after the ball bounced awkwardly from Mickel Miller's cross.

But Leeds soon got on top with their first glimpse at goal seeing Willy Gnonto shoot wide from a free-kick played square to him on the edge of the box.

They amazingly hit the woodwork twice in seconds soon after as Anthony's angled shot hit the post then the rebound fell to Gnonto who's shot was tipped onto the crossbar by Hazard.

Joel Piroe then saw his goalbound shot saved by the keeper's legs and Ethan Ampadu's follow-up was deflected and saved again by Hazard.

Joel Piroe looks to get away from Plymouth defenders.

After a quiet spell Leeds went ahead when Anthony showed great skill to cut inside from the left touchline, breezing past three players before rifling a shot that finally beat Hazard.

He celebrated by taking his shirt off to reveal a tribute to his mum and was was booked by referee Lewis Smith, who was not such a stickler for the rules a minute later when Gnonto was taken out by a horrible lunge.

It was into the second half before the next goalmouth action of note as Jamie Shackleton's shot was deflected wide off a defender and the referee awarded Plymouth a goal-kick.

The visitors were braver now and started getting men forward. They served a warning when Ryan Hardie's looping effort had to be cleared off the line by Sam Byram.

They equalised when a swift break down the left led to a cross falling to Randell, who placed his shot past advancing keeper Illan Meslier.

Leeds' response was good, however, first Anthony cutting in again only to see his shot well saved by Hazard then Patrick Bamford – with his first touch after coming as substitute – getting his head to a corner only to see the keeper make his best save of the day low down on his line.

Hazard was quickly in the action again, tipping a well struck Ilia Gruev shot over.

Piroe sent a volley over from an Anthony cross and Leeds knew it was definitely not their day when in added time the keeper dropped a Junior Firpo cross under pressure and Bamford's flick led to the ball dribbling just the wrong side of the post.

Leeds United 1

(Anthony 31)

Plymouth Argyle 1

(Randell 73)

Saturday, January 27, 2024

FA Cup, round four

Attendance: 35,247

Leeds: Meslier; Shackleton (Bamford 82), Rodon, Cooper, Byram (Firpo 82); Ampadu, Gruev; Gnonto (Poveda 73), Rutter (Joseph 89), Anthony; Piroe.

Plymouth: Hazard; Phillips (Pleguezelo 85), Gibson, Galloway; Mumba, Roberts (Butcher 56), Wright (Bundu 56), Randell, Miller (Sorinola 77); Whittaker, Hardie.