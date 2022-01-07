Joe Gelhardt has burst onto the football scene with some scintillating impact displays for Leeds United this season and is following in some illustrious footsteps.

PICTURE SPECIAL: 10 brilliant Leeds United teenage talents

Joe Gelhardt is the latest teenage superstar to burst onto the football scene with Leeds United and he is following in the footsteps of some brilliant talents to make it into the Eland Road team's line-up while still in their teens.

By Tony Harber
Friday, 7th January 2022, 8:55 am

Here's a look back at some other prodigious young talents to make their mark with the Whites in the last four decades. How many do you remember seeing play while they were teenagers?

1. David Batty

David Batty went on to have a fantastic career domestically and internationally with England after making his debut for Leeds United in November, 1987 as an 18-year-old against Swindon Town. He quickly earned a reputation as a fiercely competitive midfielder and a regular first team player from a young age.

2. James Milner

Local lad James Milner was another who was quick to make an impact as a teenager at Leeds United. Making his debut as a substitute against West Ham on November 10, 2002, he was the the second-youngest player ever to play in the Premier League, at the age of 16 years and 309 days. On December 26, 2002, he then became the then youngest player to score in the Premiership, with a goal in a 2–1 win against Sunderland. He has gone on to have an illustrious career and is currently with Liverpool after spells with Newcastle, Aston Villa and Manchester City. He also has 61 caps for England.

3. Kalvin Phillips

Current England star Kalvin Phillips did not make a big impact in his teenage years with the Leeds United first team, but was handed his debut aged 19 by then manager Neil Redfearn in April, 2015 and has really come into his own under Marcelo Bielsa.

4. Gary Speed

Gary Speed quickly became a key player in Howard Wilkinson's Division Two and Division One championship winning sides, going to have a fantastic career after making his league debut aged 19 on Saturday, May 6, 1989 in a 0-0 draw at home to Oldham Athletic.

